eCash Market Cap Hits $919.02 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. eCash has a market capitalization of $919.02 million and approximately $16.81 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00513676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00035847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,774.80 or 1.88728263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000233 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,061,579,673,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

