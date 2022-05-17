ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.55 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 50.90 ($0.63). 5,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 9,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.64. The stock has a market cap of £5.09 million and a P/E ratio of -9.60.

About ECSC Group (LON:ECSC)

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection & Response, and Vendor Products.

