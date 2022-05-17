ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.55 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 50.90 ($0.63). 5,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 9,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.63).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.64. The stock has a market cap of £5.09 million and a P/E ratio of -9.60.
About ECSC Group (LON:ECSC)
Read More
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for ECSC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECSC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.