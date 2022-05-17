EDUCare (EKT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

EDUCare (EKT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $263,911.91 and approximately $50,719.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

