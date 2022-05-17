Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.28 EPS.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 129,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

