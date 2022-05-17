Electrify.Asia Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $327,039.06 and approximately $1,503.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,149.93 or 1.00209370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00105647 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

ELEC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

