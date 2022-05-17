Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Down 29.7% in April

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the April 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 286.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELKEF shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elkem ASA from 41.00 to 44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

ELKEF stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Elkem ASA has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

