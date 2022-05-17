Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $21.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 28.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.