EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Up 36.4% in April

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EMCORE by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EMCORE by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EMCORE by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

EMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of EMKR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 8,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.32.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). EMCORE had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

