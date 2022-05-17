EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 1,294,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of EMCHF opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. EML Payments has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides payment card technology solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift & Incentive, and Virtual Account Numbers. The company offers white label gaming cards, salary packaging cards, and commission payouts solutions, as well as coalition marketing platform.

