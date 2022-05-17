Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) to announce $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.25. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $3.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $12.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.73 to $13.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.69. 204,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,600. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

