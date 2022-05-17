Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

EDNCU traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300. Endurance Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDNCU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the third quarter worth $995,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,675,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

