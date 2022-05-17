Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE ERF opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.