ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) Stock Price Down 10.7%

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 20,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 853% from the average daily volume of 2,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of -28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
ENEVA S A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)
