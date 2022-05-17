ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 29.85% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the third quarter worth $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the third quarter worth $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

