Enigma (ENG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $182,876.00

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Enigma has a market cap of $245,930.48 and approximately $182,876.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00195129 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012745 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.26 or 0.00319835 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

