EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. EnLink Midstream posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

ENLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

