Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given a $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $117.79 on Monday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,909 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 127.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

