Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Short Interest Down 20.3% in April

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 25,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTFU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $15,332,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,084,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,822,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,055,000.

Shares of ENTFU remained flat at $$10.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,339. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

