Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $403.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $233.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,972,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,925,000 after purchasing an additional 858,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Entravision Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,101,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Entravision Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,041,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,493 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Entravision Communications by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,076,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 165,849 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

