Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $260.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.54.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.44. 10,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,454. Equifax has a 1 year low of $188.90 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

