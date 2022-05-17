Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.56. 1,232,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,324,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $135.43 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.09.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

