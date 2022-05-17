Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $956.97.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $33.30 on Tuesday, hitting $757.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,889,284. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $784.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $937.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $977.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

