Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $20.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,316.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,898. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,202.27 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,574.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,733.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

