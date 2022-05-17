Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $32,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 59,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

