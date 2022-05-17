Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.49. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.30 and a one year high of $117.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

