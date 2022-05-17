Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $40,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,545,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,774 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.74 and a 200 day moving average of $135.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.