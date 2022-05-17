Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 35,755 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,755 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.95. The stock had a trading volume of 898,463 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average is $105.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

