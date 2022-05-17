Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 85,393 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,393 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

RDIV stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. 1,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,153. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $45.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24.

