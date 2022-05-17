ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

ESAB stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,551. ESAB has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

