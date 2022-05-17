Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 220,000 Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.67% of Universal Technical Institute as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23,086.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 64,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $283.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.48. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

