Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,829 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.37% of Superior Industries International worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 10,570.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,567,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,839,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $146,500. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of SUP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

