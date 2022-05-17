Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,029,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after buying an additional 588,263 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,131,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 859,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after buying an additional 277,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,970. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $33.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.27% and a negative return on equity of 273.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

