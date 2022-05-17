Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday.

Shares of FLGT stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,761. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average is $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

