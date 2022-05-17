Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Huttig Building Products were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 1,509.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBP remained flat at $$10.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.38. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Huttig Building Products ( NASDAQ:HBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 66.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huttig Building Products in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

