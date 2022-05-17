Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.49 Million in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Shares of CHRW traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.50. 6,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,312. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

