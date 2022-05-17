Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Onto Innovation worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,902,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,629. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

