Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 22,500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.88. 164,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,505,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,562,336 shares of company stock valued at $227,323,962 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

