Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 22,815 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.39% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,571,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 702,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 394,971 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $3,562,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 291,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 228,159 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 302,500 shares of company stock worth $1,775,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE BW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. 9,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,504. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market cap of $591.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

