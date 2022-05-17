Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zuora by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at $793,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZUO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,696. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $23.25.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
About Zuora (Get Rating)
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
