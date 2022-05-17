Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.80 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

EVBG stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.38. 2,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,343. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $180,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $111,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

