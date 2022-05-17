Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 27,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.06%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,348,000 after buying an additional 217,309 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,658,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,359,000 after buying an additional 33,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,233,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

