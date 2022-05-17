Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $902,881. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

