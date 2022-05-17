Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Upgraded to “Buy” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$56.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$47.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exchange Income from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.95.

TSE EIF opened at C$44.18 on Friday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.4200003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

