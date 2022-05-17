Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after buying an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,141,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,845,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $162.27 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.57 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.51 and a 200 day moving average of $231.38.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

