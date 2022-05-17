Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $189.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

