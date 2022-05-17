Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.75 and a 200 day moving average of $318.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.11.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

