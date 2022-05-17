Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $463,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

In other Coty news, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

NYSE COTY opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.