Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $643,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

