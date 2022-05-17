Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IESC. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IES by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of IES by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of IES by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IESC. StockNews.com lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other IES news, Director Jennifer A. Baldock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

About IES (Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.