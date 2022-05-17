Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.90.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.80. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.28 and a 1-year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

